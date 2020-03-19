Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market Robust Research Model for Conducting Industry Analysis with Latest Innovation in Industry

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, AstraZenaca, Becton Dickinson & Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, GlaxoSmithkline, Gilead, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc., Alere, Inc., Cipla, Johnson And Johnson, Novartis, Siemens Healthcare and others

Segmentation

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market is segmented based on disease type, diagnostic product & services, diagnostic techniques, treatment, end user and region. On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into Hepatitis, Tuberculosis (TB), Influenza, Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAI), Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI), Tropical Diseases, Cancer-related Infections and Others. Based on diagnostic products and services, the market is devised into Assays, Kits, & Reagents, Instruments Services & Software. The diagnostic techniques is segmented into Immunodiagnostics, Polymerase Chain reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarray and Others. The Treatment segment is segmented into Antibioticsm, Antivirals, Antifungals, Anti-parasitic, Alternative Medicine and Others. By end user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and others. In the current scope of the study, the above-mentioned segments are covered into four global regions, namely- the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment – Market Highlights

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.0 % during forecast period, 2018–2023.Fungal infections are caused by a number of infectious species such as Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Histoplasma, Pneumocystis, and Stachybotrys. There are approximately 1.5 million different species of fungi on the earth. However, only around 300 are responsible for causing diseases and infections in humans. The increasing incidence of fungal infections in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the expanded population of immunosuppressed patients. According to the Global Action Fund for Fungal Infections (GAFFI), India had one of the highest rates of Candida bloodstream infection in the world in 2015.

According to an article published in Elsevier, the rising prevalence of dermatophytosis in India is a matter of concern as dermatophytosis is the most common cutaneous infectious disease among humans. Changing lifestyle and increasing pollution have increased the possibilities of fungal infections. Fungal infections could occur in both systemic and superficial parts of the body and could affect eye, ear, skin, mouth, and genitalia and cause diseases such as fungal meningitis, ringworm, and athlete’s foot. Globally, 15% of the population suffers from athlete’s foot. Male are more susceptible to this disease than females. Sharing, health clubs, shoes and traveling bags among male are major factors for these infections. People in developing regions are more prone to fungal infections. The increasing prevalence of fungal infections is a major driving factor for the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific infectious disease diagnosis and treatment market, based on country/region, is segmented into China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. It is anticipated that accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to dominate the Asia-Pacific infectious disease diagnosis and treatment market.

The healthcare sector in the Asia-Pacific region has achieved milestones in infection control methods. The factors responsible for contributing for the market growth are rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of sexually transmitted and hospital-acquired infectious diseases, hepatitis, tuberculosis (TB), and influenza. The Asia-Pacific region has huge biodiversity which promotes the evolution of various infectious diseases in this region. The growing geriatric population is also one of the major factors which promote market growth.

