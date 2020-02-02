Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Future Opportunities 2026

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Snapshot

The demand for infection surveillance has been on the rise as the need to curb hospital-acquired infections and other epidemics is intensifying. Infection surveillance solutions are designed to continuously monitor and interpret data related to health in order to ensure accurate implementation of preventive measures. Hospital-acquired infections are also called as nosocomial infections, which are a result of poor hygienic conditions, negligence, decreased immunity of the patient, invasion of drug-resistant bacteria, and procedures that can weaken the effect of ongoing medications.

The commonly seen hospital-acquired infections amongst patients are lower respiratory tract infections, surgical wound infections, and urinary tract infections among others. Admission of geriatrics, who have a poor immune system, and patients who are already suffering from other medical conditions. The research report by Transparency Market Research has been collated using efficient research methodologies. The publication has carefully and meticulously curated valuable information to present to its readers.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Segmentation

The products in the global infection surveillance solutions market are sold as services or software. The demand for software is higher than services due to technological advancement it offers for efficient management of patient data, its analysis, and interpretation. The software segment is further sub-segmented into on-premise software and web-based software. The services segment of the global infection surveillance solution market is further sub-segmented into consultation and training programs, product maintenance and support, and implementation of services.

The key end users of infection surveillance solutions are healthcare facilities and hospitals. Hospitals, which include small hospitals and large hospitals, are expected to dominate the global market in the coming years due to the high rate of admission of patients, increasing infections, and rise in the duration of patients staying at the hospitals are expected to augment the demand for infection surveillance solutions in hospitals across the globe in the coming years. The uptake of these solutions will also remain steady in nursing homes, nursing facilities, and other health care living facilities where patients are admitted for long-term care.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global infection surveillance solutions market is divided into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report indicates that Europe and North America have a strong foothold in the global market due to better healthcare facilities and reliable structure of reimbursement policies. The higher awareness of patients about better healthcare services is also expected to fuel the demand for infection surveillance solutions in the aforementioned regions in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is also expected to present lucrative opportunities to the global market in the coming years. The increasing efforts to avert hospital-acquired infections and to improve overall healthcare are projected to play a crucial role in determining the future of the Asia Pacific infection surveillance solutions market. The emergence of medical tourism in the region is also expected to drive the growth of this market in Asia Pacific in the coming years.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The research report includes as an assessment of prominent players operating in the global market. Some of the leading players making their market in the global infection surveillance solutions market are ICNet International Limited, Atlas Medical Software, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Premier, Inc., RL Solutions, Gojo Industries, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, and Hygreen, Inc. among others.

