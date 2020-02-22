Infantile Spasm Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Infantile spasm, also known as West syndrome, is a rare type of seizure disorder which is characterized by sudden stiffening of the body, legs and arms, and forward bending of head. It is diagnosed by physical examination, neurological examination, electroencephalography (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), blood tests and urine tests.

The treatment for infantile spasm includes steroid therapy with adrenocorticotropic hormone, seizure medications, ketogenic diet and epilepsy surgery. Children suffering from infantile spasm have intellectual disabilities, developmental delay and can develop autism in life.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc is in the process of developing Epidiolex, as a cannabinoid product candidate for the treatment of infantile spasm. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NovelMed Inc. are some other key players having pipeline drugs for infantile spasm.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

