Infant Nutritional Premix Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2028

The analysis unveils major revenue pockets that the reader can tap in order to grab major hold in the global infant nutritional premix market. In addition, the research report also covers detailed opportunity assessment along with vital insights on each market segment, innovations and developments in infant formula that is triggering the adoption of infant nutritional premixes as well as growth drivers positively influencing the expansion of the global infant nutritional premix market.

Rise in premium infant nutrition products coupled with growing demand for probiotic infant formula to present potential growth opportunities

Infant premix is essentially a customized blend of minerals, vitamins and other functional ingredients that are used in infant formula and products that facilitate baby nutrition. Infants require optimum intake of vitamins and minerals to effectively promote postnatal growth and also reduce infant mortality and morbidity. Infant nutritional premixes enhance nutritional value to the product.

After a thorough analysis on global infant nutritional premixes market, we have come up with vital insights describing growth avenues for these products. The infant nutritional premix sector is a lucrative one which is gaining importance across the globe. In this research study, we have covered analysis on various ingredient types, their functionalities and widely preferred forms of infant nutritional premixes. In our research report we have highlighted the growth path of the global market. As per our analysts, the global market for infant nutritional premixes is expected to reach a significant valuation by end of the assessment period. Growing at a rate of 5.6% during the period of assessment, the sale of infant nutritional premixes is expected to exceed US$ 300 Mn by end of the year of assessment (2028) from a value of about US$ 173 Mn in 2017.

There has been an astounding growth in the number of infant formula brands in developed countries as well as emerging economies

Increasing per capita income coupled with growing per capita expenditure on infant care has triggered the production of infant nutrition products. Adoption of infant nutrition products has boosted the use of nutritional premixes that enhance the nutritional value of the product. Moreover, with increasing health awareness among consumers, the consumption and demand for best quality infant formula has risen, and is further strengthening the growth of the market for premium nutritional products. This has spurred the consumption of nutritional premixes in infant formula. Additionally, growth in urban population and change in preference of consumers towards high nutritional value products is also expected to push the sale of infant nutritional premixes. In addition, probiotics have played a vital role in infant formula by enriching beneficial microbes in human body for efficient functioning of body metabolism. They are considered as an important ingredient in nutritional premixes. Increasing bone health related deficiencies to offer high growth opportunities for infant nutritional premixes

Demand for vitamin D in premixes is rising due to increasing deficiencies related to bone health, especially among infants at a global level. Manufacturers are offering nutritional premix solutions associated with bone health with a customized blend of minerals, vitamins amino acids and nucleotides. Also, bone health premix that include nutrients such as calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and iron that offer various bone health related benefits are also being developed. Bone health has gained lot of traction since the past several years which is expected to fuel the demand for infant nutritional premixes in the coming years.

As per research, sale of infant nutritional premixes for bone health functionality is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 100 Mn by end of the period of forecast (2028). Moreover, bone health function segment is projected to expand at a high rate of 6.7% throughout the assessment period.

Competitive Analysis

The research report covers analysis on various key players involved in the manufacturing of infant nutritional premixes. Key companies such as Glanbia Plc, Royal DSM N.V, SternVitamin GmbH & CO. KG, BASF SE, Lycored Limited, Watson-Inc., Fenchem biotek Ltd., Hexagon Nutritional Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Farbest Brands, Prinova Group, Barentz International B.V, Vitablend Nederland B.V, ADM company and Vaneeghan International B.V are profiled in this section.

