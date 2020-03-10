INFANT NUTRITION MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Infant Nutrition market status and forecast, categorizes the global Infant Nutrition market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Infant and Newborn Nutrition is the description of the dietary needs of newborns and infants. … An infant diet lacking essential calories, minerals, fluid and vitamins could be considered ‘bad’ nutrition. For a baby, breast milk is “best”. It has all the necessary vitamins and minerals.

Infant formula and baby food are the two types of infant nutrition products available. Most of the Infant formulas available are made from cow milk. Moreover, soya based formulas and protein hydrolysate based infant formulas are available in the world market. Ready to feed liquid infant formulas are also popular among the consumers nowadays. Infant formulas are helpful to many mothers who cannot breastfeed after few months of birth. Infants can consume solid foods after four to six months. Dried baby foods contain various cereals, dried fruits, and vegetables.

Increasing number of working women across the world is a major driver for growth of global infant nutrition market. Rapid urbanisation and increasing disposable income among the couples make infant nutrition products affordable. As more doctors are positively recommending nutrition products for infants, it is generating more confidence among parents to buy them for their infants. Improved packaging of the products is also generating more interest among the parents. The increasing malnutrition among babies across the world is a major driver of growth for global infant nutrition market. Organic baby foods segment is witnessing significant growth in the global infant nutrition market, due to awareness about the benefit of organic products. Organic infant nutrition products such as organic cow milk powder and soya milk based products are expected to get more demand during the forecast period.

The global Infant Nutrition market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Abott Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

Ellas Kitchen

Freisland Campina

Groupe Dandone

Hain Celestial Group

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Pfizer Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Baby Food

Infant Formula

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online

Stores

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Infant Nutrition sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Infant Nutrition manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

