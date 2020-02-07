Infant Formula Milk Powder Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecasts to 2025

Infant formula milk powder, also called infant formula milk powder, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The

U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Milk Powder Formulated are also for adults or higher age group. This report covers formula milk powder.

In global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.

Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3 year old infants and adult (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.

The global Infant Formula Milk Powder market is valued at 27700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 35000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Infant Formula Milk Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Infant Formula Milk Powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Infant Formula Milk Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Infant Formula Milk Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Market size by Product

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Market size by End User

0-6 Months Baby

6-12 Months Baby

12-36 Months Baby

Adults

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

