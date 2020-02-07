Infant Formula Milk Powder Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption and Forecasts to 2025

Infant formula milk powder, also called infant formula milk powder, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from milk powder (mixed with water). The
U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act(FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.
Milk Powder Formulated are also for adults or higher age group. This report covers formula milk powder.
In global market, the consumption of formula milk powder increases from 2233 K MT in 2012 to 2656 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.43%. In 2016, the global formula milk powder market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 56.26% of global formula milk powder consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.46% global consumption share.
Formula milk powder downstream is suit for 1-3 year old infants and adult (student, pregnant women, the elderly, etc.). National policy and media exposure may limit some brand development. Once a certain brand of milk powder has been exposed quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, it seems that formula milk powder market is always changing.
The global Infant Formula Milk Powder market is valued at 27700 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 35000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Infant Formula Milk Powder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Infant Formula Milk Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Infant Formula Milk Powder in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Infant Formula Milk Powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Infant Formula Milk Powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mead Johnson
Nestle
Danone
Abbott
FrieslandCampina
Heinz
Bellamy
Topfer
HiPP
Perrigo
Arla
Holle
Fonterra
Westland Dairy
Pinnacle
Meiji
Yili
Biostime
Yashili
Feihe
Brightdairy
Beingmate
Wonderson
Synutra
Wissun
Market size by Product
Whole Milk Powder
Skimmed Milk Powder
Market size by End User
0-6 Months Baby
6-12 Months Baby
12-36 Months Baby
Adults
Market size by Region
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
