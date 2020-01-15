INFANT AND TODDLER NUTRITION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report focuses on the Infant and Toddler Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are a few types of nutrition are essential for the growing of infant and toddlers, which are Carbohydrates, Oils & fats, Proteins, Vitamins & minerals and Prebiotics.

The worldwide market for Infant and Toddler Nutrition is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mead Johnson

Danone

Nestlé

Glanbia

Abbott Laboratories

Arla Foods

Amara

Baby Gourmet

Beech-Nut

Friso

Healthy Sprouts Foods

Hyproca Nutrition

Kerry

Kraft Foods

Morinaga

NurturMe

Rafferty’s Garden

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbohydrates

Oils & fats

Proteins

Vitamins & minerals

Prebiotics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Infant

Toddler

Special Baby

