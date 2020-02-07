Inertial Measurement Unit Market 2018 Outlook Includes Top Companies, Types and Applications, Forecast to 2023

Inertial Measurement Unit market report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, products, and geography. Inertial Measurement Unit market report contributes historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Inertial Measurement Unit producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the Inertial Measurement Unit market (Sample Copy) that consist of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Additionally, Inertial Measurement Unit market report includes prospective opportunities in the market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact market growth, so their analysis helps to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.

Market Size Analysis by Years:

History Year: 2013-2017 || Base Year: 2017 || Estimated Year: 2018 || Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Segment by Regions:

US, Canada, UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, India

Some of the major players operating in the Inertial Measurement Unit market:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Group (Colibrys Switzerland) Ltd., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Invensense Inc., Ixbluesas, Kearfott Corporation, KVH Industries, Inc., Thales Group, Xsens Technologies B.V. , Sparton Corporation, Epson Europe Electronic, Vector NAV .

Scope of Report: Inertial Measurement Unit market is expected to grow at 6.49% CAGR during the forecast year. The report focuses on the Inertial Measurement Unit in the global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Inertial Measurement Unit Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand For Accuracy In Navigation



Restraints

– Operational Complexity Coupled With High Maintenance Costs Key Developments in the Inertial Measurement Unit Market:

November 2017 – UTC Aerospace Systems announced a definitive agreement to acquire Rockwell Collins for USD140.00 per share. This acquisition is aimed at catering the demand of a rapidly evolving aerospace industry for the production of intelligent and connected aircrafts