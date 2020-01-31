Industry Verticals: Global Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025

This report studies the global Triennial OTC Derivatives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Triennial OTC Derivatives market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Triennial OTC Derivatives market, Triennial OTC Derivatives are contracts that are traded (and privately negotiated) directly between two parties, without going through an exchange or other intermediary. Products such as swaps, forward rate agreements, exotic OTC Options and other exotic derivatives are almost always traded in this way.

Since 1980s, derivatives market has become the significant component of international financial market, and its founding and development contributes to the characteristics of modern financial market. The financial system inherited by the planned economic system cannot meet the needs of economic development of market because of the persistent and deepening economic reforms in China. Financial reform is imminent, which is also the objective requirement and essential part of economic system reform of China. The need of developing Chinas OTC market becomes increasingly prominent with the deepening economical market reforms. The process of maturing and completing of OTC should be long because the China is still at the beginning. The gradual quitting in commodity derivatives could be based on the accumulated experience of monitoring and market trading in exchange rate and interest rate derivatives.

The main types of OTC Derivative included OTC Interest Rate Derivatives, OTC Forex Derivatives and Others (Commodity Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income, etc). The dominant type is OTC Forex Derivatives which holds more than 90% revenue share in Chinese Triennial OTC Derivative Market with about 20% of growth rate. The percentage of OTC Interest Rate Derivatives is approximately 6% with decreasing growth rate since 2015.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

GF Securities

ZHONGTAI Securities

CITIC Securities

GUOTAI JUNAN Securities

Haitong Securities Company Limited

CHANGJIANG Securities

INDUSTRIAL Securities

SHANXI Securities

HUATAI Securities

GUOSEN Securities

CICC

PINGAN Securities

CMS

First Capital Securities

UBS

SHENWAN HONGYUAN Securities

Bank of China

Bank of Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OTC Interest Rate Derivatives

OTC Forex Derivatives

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

OTC Options

Forward

SWAP

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Triennial OTC Derivatives in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Triennial OTC Derivatives are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

