Industry Verticals: Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive drive shaft is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Automotive drive shaft can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.



Get PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2094411

Scope of the Report:

With the fast increase of automotive production in last years, the automotive drive shaft industry got a rapid development. After the hard times of automotive industry in 2009, the global automotive industry enjoyed best ages. Correspondingly, the automotive drive shaft industry was also in a boom.

In the next years, the growth rate of automotive production may decrease in Europe and US, but the enormous automotive population will provide large market demand. In China, the growth rate of automotive production will still be higher than other regions. The situation of automotive drive shaft industry will be the same.

Many international automotive drive shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive drive shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive drive shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

The worldwide market for Automotive Drive Shaft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GKN

NTN

Dana

Nexteer

Hyundai-Wia

IFA Rotorion

AAM

JTEKT

Neapco

Meritor

Showa

Seohan

Hitachi

SDS

Yuandong

Wanxiang

Guansheng

Lingyun

Hengli

Danchuan



View Complete TOC with tables & Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-automotive-drive-shaft-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024-report.html/toc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propeller Shaft

Haft Shaft

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Drive Shaft product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Drive Shaft, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Drive Shaft in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Drive Shaft competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Drive Shaft breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

…



Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2094411

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com