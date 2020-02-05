Industry Overview : Global Cloud-based Database Security Market Research Report 2019 – Fortinet, Porticor, HP

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Cloud-based Database Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Database security concerns the use of a broad range of information security controls to protect databases (potentially including the data, the database applications or stored functions, the database systems, the database servers and the associated network links) against compromises of their confidentiality, integrity and availability. It involves various types or categories of controls, such as technical, procedural/administrative and physical. Database security is a specialist topic within the broader realms of computer security, information security and risk management.

According to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the engines of growth and innovation in region, and account for over 90% of all enterprises and employ over half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services.

While enterprises have pushed consistently to meet the challenge of anticipating future demands by adopting cloud-based services, the number of attacks on cloud environments has also increased, which has threated and challenged the traditional IT infrastructure. The increase in the number of attacks can also be attributed to the fact that more valuable data is shifting to the cloud, and hackers find it lucrative to steal valuable data. Thus, it has become increasingly important for organizations to step up security systems, to protect their cloud environments.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Database Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Database Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Database Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel Security Group

Oracle

HP

Amazon Web Services

Huawei Technologies

Imperva

Fortinet

Porticor

Trustwave Holdings

Informatica

Axis Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cloud-based Database Security capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cloud-based Database Security manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Database Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cloud-based Database Security Manufacturers

Cloud-based Database Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud-based Database Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

