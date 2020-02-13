Industry Dynamics: Processed Eucheuma Seaweed Market Size, Share and Forecast 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Processed Eucheuma Seaweed Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Processed eucheuma seaweed is a natural polysaccharide that has been separated from the red seaweed eucheuma spinosum and eucheuma cottonii, as a thick substance. It is then treated, dried, then ground to a powder. The powder is dissolvable in high temp water and added to sustenance as a thickener and stabilizer. Processed eucheuma seaweed varies somewhat from carrageenan as it contains a lot of cellulose. The processed eucheuma seaweed is also known as PES, PNG-carrageenan, E407A, semi-refined carrageenan. Processed eucheuma seaweed is derived by aqueous alkaline (KOH) treatment at high temperature of the strains of Eucheuma spinosum and seaweed Eucheuma cottonii, of the class Rhodophyceae (red seaweed) followed by fresh water washing to expel pollutions and drying to obtain the item. The processed eucheuma seaweed is light tan to yellowish in color coarse to fine powder form which is odorless. Potassium, magnesium, calcium sulfate ester of eucheuma seaweed. Processed eucheuma seaweed is mainly used in the meat.

Processed eucheuma seaweed: Market Dynamics:

The processed eucheuma seaweed market is driven by the rising demand for processed foods. With increasing awareness about the ingredients in processed foods, the demand for organic ingredients is also on the rise. Processed eucheuma seaweed market acts as the multifunctional agent such as thicker, stabilizer, texturing and gelling agent for the product. This replaces a lot of other products used in processed foods. Processes eucheuma supplements help in the prevention from various problems such a cough, tuberculosis, constipation, ulcers, and helps weight loss which further leads to increase in demand of processes eucheuma seaweed.

Further, process eucheuma seaweed results in health problems like allergy reaction, more amount of processes eucheuma seaweed is found in varieties of food which creates a problem at the time of pregnancy. Owing to this problems, there is a controversy whether to consume processed eucheuma seaweed or not.

Processed eucheuma seaweed: Market Segmentation:

Based on the application processed eucheuma seaweed market is segmented into:

Meat products

Milk products

Desserts

Pet food

Convenience food

Based on the functional use processed eucheuma seaweed market is segmented into:

Thickener

Gelling agent

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Carrier

Glazing agent

Humecant

Based on the region processed eucheuma market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Processed eucheuma seaweed: Segmentation Overview

The processed eucheuma market is segmented by its application, functional use, and region. Processed eucheuma seaweed is mainly used in meat for canned foods, fat reduction. For Dairy products, it is used for flans, gelled milk, multi-layered desserts, and mousses. For ice-cream, it is used as a combination of locust bean gum, guar gum, and alginates. Moreover processed eucheuma seaweed is also used for stabilization of creams and chocolate drinks. Processed eucheuma seaweed is used for various functions such as Emulsifier agent preserves mixtures of substance which is unable to mix like oil and water. Gelling agent utilized for the formation of a gel. Glazing agent gives a shining appearance to food; humectant helps to prevent food from drying. The bulking agent contributes to increasing food bulk; carrier agent helps to dilute, disappear and dissolve the food additive without any change in its functions. Stabilizer helps in maintaining the dispersal of substance in food.

Processed eucheuma seaweed: Regional Outlook:

The food grade processed eucheuma seaweed market is segmented into seven regions includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. Latin America and the European Union is a large producer of processed eucheuma seaweed, which is exported all over the world. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the industry, with rising number of applications of processed eucheuma seaweed.

Processed eucheuma seaweed: Market Players:

Some of the prominent key players of processed eucheuma seaweed market are

Hispanagar SA

Arthur Branwell and Co. Ltd

Others

