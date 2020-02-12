Industry Dynamics: Metal Nitride Nanoparticles Market Size, Share and Forecast 2017-2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Metal Nitride Nanoparticles Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

A nitride can be classified as a chemical compound, which is the combination of nitrogen and an element with similar or less electronegativity as compared to nitrogen, such as, silicon, boron, etc. Nitrides can be categorized in three main categories, namely Ionic (alkali metals), interstitial (transition metals), and covalent (depends on the element).There are some metal nitrides which are unstable and react with water to form ammonia along with an oxide or a hydroxide of the metal. Nitrides of some metals, such as boron, vanadium, silicon, titanium, and tantalum exhibit high refractory nature and are hard and resistant to chemical attack. Metal nitrides can be formulated by two major techniques. One technique include the direct reaction of the elements while the other include through the loss of ammonia by thermal decomposition of a metal amide. When the metal nitrides are prepared and used in the nanometer range i.e. 1nm to 100 nm, they are classified as the metal nitride nanoparticles. With high R&D activities and developments in the direction for developing novel products with superior characteristics, the usage of metal nitrides on the nanoparticle scale is gaining traction and their demand is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period of 2017–2027.

Metal Nitride Nanoparticles Industry: Market Dynamics

There is an increased demand for size dependent and shape dependent physical properties of semiconductors in the optoelectronics sector. The demand for surface-to-volume ratio in semiconductor devices, which are responsible for the synthesis of nanoparticles is also rising. Metal nitride nanoparticles are finding applications in metallurgical and wear resistant coatings owing to their reliability. The above mentioned factors are expected to be the key drivers for the metal nitride nanoparticles market. Factors, such as instability in aqueous media, difficulty in orientation growth, toxicity, difficulty in scale-up, and safety of large-scale particle are some of the challenges faced by the metal nitride nanoparticles market. A primary challenge is to design magnetic nitride nanoparticles with effective surface coatings to provide optimum performance in both the biological applications, i.e. in vitro (studies performed with microorganisms) and in vivo (studies performed with humans, plants, and dead organisms).

Cost limitations and supply chain challenges are factors considered to be major restraints for the metal nitride nanoparticles market. Also, synthesis of metal nitride nanoparticles is relatively limited to the synthesis of metal oxide nanoparticles, because non-oxygen holding precursors and nitrogen sources as well as solvents are required. This process is expected to act as another restraint for the metal nitride nanoparticles market growth. Emergence of Transition Metal Nitrides (TMNs) as active materials, i.e. electrocatalysts, can create opportunities for application in fuel cells, because of their high electrical conductivity, superior reactivity, and strong mechanical properties. A trend observed in the metal nitride nanoparticles market is innovation in different types of techniques, including noble polymer coating, molecular coating, silica coating, metal coating, etc.

Metal Nitride Nanoparticles: Market Segmentation

Out of the many ways by which the metal nitride nanoparticle market can be segmented is on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, the metal nitride nanoparticles market can be segmented as the following:

WN (Tungsten Nitride)

TiN (Titanium Nitride)

AlN (Aluminum Nitride)

CrN (Chromium Nitride)

Others (Hafnium Nitride, Vanadium Nitride, Zirconium Nitride, etc.)

On the basis of application, the metal nitride nanoparticles market can be segmented as the following:

Refractory Ceramics

Metallurgical and Chemicals

Wear Resistant Coatings

Industrial Catalysts

Semiconductor Devices, etc.

Metal Nitride Nanoparticles Market: Regional Outlook

A significant share of the metal nitride nanoparticles market is captured by the Asia Pacific region in the terms of volume consumption as well as production. In the Asia Pacific region, China holds a relatively high number of manufacturers. North America is also another key region in the global metal and metal nitrides nanoparticles market. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific and North America regions, there is an increasing demand from the end-user side for semiconductor devices and wear resistant products. This demand is forecasted to fuel the market for metal nitride nanoparticles in the respective regions.

Metal Nitride Nanoparticles Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the metal nitride nanoparticles market identified across the value chain are American Elements, Strem Chemicals, Inc., EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres Co. Ltd., and Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

