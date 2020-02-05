Industry Dynamics: Global Performance Analytics Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2018

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Performance Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Performance Analytics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Performance Analytics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

A Performance Analyst basically evaluates system performance and outcomes, most often for companies, although there are many other responsibilities involved. They advise companies on how to make organizations more profitable through reduced costs and increased revenues and basically organizations efficiency. Performance Analysts build relationships, write reports and make presentations. They should also possess strong analytical and communication skills to complete their jobs effectively.

The Baking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI) segment holds the largest market share in vertical segment, where software is used to tackle issues such as insufficient data modeling capabilities. It helps identify critical data and traps them with basic rules to secure it. However, the retail & e-commerce is poised to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, which will help them work with highly sensitive data being ingested in real-time from sensors and devices.

In organizations, among analytic type, predictive analytic segment is expected to have the highest adoption rate, due to the availability of low cost cloud deployments options. Determining data and predicting future outcomes and trends are the main attributes due to which the predictive analytics in analytic type segment is expected to have the highest market share in the performance analytics market.

In 2017, the global Performance Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

SAP

SAS Institute

Oracle

Siemens

Adaptive Insights

Xactly

Optymyze

Servicenow

Callidus Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Descriptive analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Government and defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Performance Analytics in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Performance Analytics Manufacturers

Performance Analytics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Performance Analytics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

