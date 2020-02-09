Industry Dynamics: Global Natural Language Generation Software Industry Is Set to Boom in 2026 And Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Natural Language Generation Software – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Natural language generation is a subset of artificial intelligence and computational linguistics used in interactive systems that help create understandable texts in various languages and communicate using speech. It is a critical component in spoken dialogue systems used to reduce the communication gap between machines and humans. Various industries are incorporating natural language generation software in their systems. Additionally, natural language generation software are used to simplify complex tasks by transforming machine representation into a natural language. Natural language generation software systems combine knowledge about a language and application to generate reports, documents, help messages, explanations, and texts. This software is used to present a set of information about users or to automate mass production documents including creating reports and sending text messages. Natural language generation software available in the market include basic natural language generation, templated natural language generation, and advanced natural language generation. Basic natural language generation software is used to translate data into text using excel functions. Templated natural language generation software utilizes template driven mode to display the output. Advanced natural language generation software communicate like humans. It understands the intent, adds intelligence to the product, and display results which can be read and comprehended easily.

Key drivers of the global natural language generation software market include growing need to understand the changing customer behavior and increasing penetration of analytics such as big data and other related technologies. However, lack of skilled labor to deploy natural language generation software solutions and services is projected to restrain the market. Growing demand for intelligent business processes among industries is anticipated to create opportunities for the natural language generation software companies to expand their businesses and increase market share. However, rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to drive the natural language generation software market during the forecast period. Also as globalization continue to rise leading to expansion of businesses, implementation of natural language generation software to manage and utilizing huge amount of data will grow.

The global natural language generation software market can be categorized based on solution, application, business function, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry, and region. Based on solution, the natural language generation software market can be classified into software and services. The services segment can be sub-categorized into managed services and professional services. In terms of application, the natural language generation software market can be divided into fraud detection and anti-money laundering, predictive maintenance, risk and compliance management, customer experience management, and others. Based on business function, the natural language generation software market can be segregated into finance, legal, marketing & sales, operations, and human resources. Based on deployment type, the natural language generation software market can be segmented into on premise, cloud-based, and hybrid. In terms of organization size, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on end-use industry, the market can be segregated into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, defense, health care, manufacturing, telecom & IT, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, and others. In terms of region, the global natural language generation software market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global natural language generation software market include Arria NLG plc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Narrative Science, Automated Insights, Narrativa, Yseop, Retresco GmbH, Artificial Solutions, Phrasee Ltd., AX Semantics, CoGenTex, Inc., Phrasetech, and Conversica, Inc. These companies are investing considerably in R&D to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products to gain market share in the near future. Additionally, these vendors are entering into strategic partnerships with local players to expand their presence and gain share in the regional market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

