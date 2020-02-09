Industry Analysis of SKI GEAR & EQUIPMENT GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This research report categorizes the global Ski Gear & Equipment market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.

Ski gear & equipment include skis, snowboard, boots, bindings, pole and apparel, helmet and goggle and other collections. Skis and boots are the most expensive equipment.

Europe is the largest consumption market of the world with 56.29% in 2015, which take half of the market; North America behind the Europe with 20.18%, become the second largest market .China and Japan and Europe has more than 95% market of Asia.

Burton, Atomic, Rossignol, Salomon and Ficher are the top 5 manufactories of the world, the 5 companies take the lead than the others, has more than 21% of the market.

In 2017, the global Ski Gear & Equipment market size was 1180 million US$ and is forecast to 1470 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ski Gear & Equipment market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ski Gear & Equipment include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

– The key manufacturers in the Ski Gear & Equipment include



Burton

Atomic

Rossignol

Salomon

Fischer

Head

Swix

Mammut

Volkl

Scott

Lange

K2 Sports

Black Diamond

Dynastar

Volcom

Forum

Uvex

DC

– Market Size Split by Type



Skis & Snowboard

Ski Boots

Ski Apparel

Ski Protection

Other



– Market Size Split by Application



Alpine

Nordic

Telemark

Others

– Market size split by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and analyze the global Ski Gear & Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ski Gear & Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ski Gear & Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ski Gear & Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Ski Gear & Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ski Gear & Equipment are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ski Gear & Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ski Gear & Equipment Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ski Gear & Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Type

4.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Type

4.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Price by Type

Continue…..

