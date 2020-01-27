Industry Analysis of H2 2019 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review – COSCO Shipping Leads in Planned Crude Oil Tanker Additions

Research and Development News —

. .

Latest Update “H2 2017 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review – COSCO Shipping Leads in Planned Crude Oil Tanker Additions” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

Globally, 70 tankers and carriers were announced in H2 2017, of which 58 are crude tankers, four are LNG carriers and eight are LPG tankers. COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co., Ltd led in terms of deadweight tonnage of planned crude tankers announced in H2 2017. Dynagas Ltd. and Sovcomflot are the top operators in terms of planned LNG storage capacity additions. In terms of LPG, Vitol Holding would add the highest LPG tanker capacity in H2 2017.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1894242

‘ ‘

“Scope”

– Operator-wise planned additions of all tankers and carriers in terms of DWT and storage capacity for the 2018 to 2022 period

– Count of all planned crude oil tanker additions by operator and type for the 2018 to 2022 period

– Count of all planned tankers and carriers by start year and shipyard for the 2018 to 2022 period

– Details of planned tankers and carriers announced in H2 2017.

“Reasons to buy”

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned oil tankers, LNG carriers and LPG tankers globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global tanker industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong global tankers data

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into planned tankers and carriers globally

– Keep abreast of key planned tankers globally

– Assess your competitors planned tankers.

. .

– For Other Requirement and Enquiry_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1894242

‘ ‘

2.3. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Tanker Type 6

2.4. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Start Year 7

2.5. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards 8

2.6. LNG Carrier Announcements in H2 2017 9

2.7. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Key Operators 10

2.8. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Start Year 11

2.9. Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards 12

2.10. LPG Tanker Announcements in H2 2017 13

2.11. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Key Operators 14

2.12. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Start Year 15

2.13. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards 16

2.14. Global Planned Tankers Announced in H2 2017 17

3. Appendix 21

3.1. Abbreviations 21

3.2. Methodology 21

3.2.1. Coverage 21

3.2.2. Secondary Research 21

3.3. Contact Us 22

3.4. Disclaimer 22

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: DWT by Key Operators for Planned Crude Oil Tankers Announced in H2 2017 4

Table 2: DWT of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022 5

Table 3: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Tanker Type, 2018-2022 6

Table 4: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022 7

Table 5: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022 8

Table 6: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LNG Carriers Announced in H2 2017 9

Table 7: Storage Capacity for Planned LNG Carriers by Key Operators, 2018-2022 10

Table 8: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Start Year, 2018-2022 11

Table 9: Count of Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022 12

Table 10: Storage Capacity by Operator for Planned LPG Tankers Announced in H2 2017 13

Table 11: Storage Capacity of Planned LPG Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022 14

Table 12: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022 15

Table 13: Count of Planned LPG Tankers by Major Shipyards, 2018-2022 16

Table 14: Global Planned Tankers Announced in H2 2017 17

1.2 List of Figures

Figure 1: DWT by Key Operators for Planned Crude Oil Tankers Announced in H2 2017 4

Figure 2: DWT of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Key Operators, 2018-2022 5

Figure 3: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Tanker Type, 2018-2022 6

Figure 4: Count of Planned Crude Oil Tankers by Start Year, 2018-2022 7

Continue…..

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_https://www.researchmoz.us/h2-2017-oil-tanker-lng-carrier-and-lpg-tanker-review-cosco-shipping-leads-in-planned-crude-oil-tanker-additions-report.html/toc

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–