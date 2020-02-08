Industry Analysis of ADVANCED DISTRIBUTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is the software platform that supports the full suite of distribution management and optimization. An ADMS includes functions that automate outage restoration and optimize the performance of the distribution grid. ADMS functions being developed for electric utilities include fault location, isolation and restoration; volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization; conservation through voltage reduction; peak demand management; and support for microgrids and electric vehicles.

The market size of ADMS has considerably grown over the past few years on the account of evolving smart grid and the emergence of technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, outage management system, and energy management system. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India and China has increased the demand for energy in these regions. Also, the demand for affordable and reliable energy has forced the utilities to upgrade to advanced technologies and enhance their electric and distribution network, thereby driving the adoption of ADMS.

This report focuses on the global Advanced Distribution Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

– The key players covered in this study



ABB Group

Schneider Electric SE

S&C Electric Company

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Survalent Technology

Capgemini Consulting

Siemens SE

Advanced Control Systems

Open Systems International

ETAP/ Operation Technology

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Software

Service (Consulting, System Integration, Support and Maintenance)

– Market segment by Application, split into



Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Advanced Distribution Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced Distribution Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Distribution Management Systems are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

