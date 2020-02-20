Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

New Study On “2018-2025 Industry 4.0 Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Industry 4.0 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industry 4.0 development in United States, Europe and China.

Industry 4.0 is a name given to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It includes cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things, cloud computing and cognitive computing.

The increasing adoption of the industrial Internet and increased focus on efficiency and cost of production play a significant role in the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Industry 4.0 market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GE

Microsoft

Stratasys

Oculus

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Intel

HPE

Siemens

Cisco Systems

Samsung Electronics

Rockwell Automation

Denso

Qualcomm

Oracle

SAP

Aibrain

EOS

Intelligent Automation

General Vision

ExOne

Advantech

Sensory

Rethink Robotics

Ngrain

Interset

Arcadia Data

Market analysis by product type

Industrial Robotics

Cyber Security

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Advanced Human–Machine Interface

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Market analysis by market

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Chemicals & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industry 4.0 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industry 4.0 development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

