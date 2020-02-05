Industrial Wax Market registering a CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2018–2026

A Preview of the Report on the Global Industrial Wax Market

The industrial wax report covers comprehensive information about the trends, volume (KT), & value (US$ Mn) projections as well as market dynamics competition and recent developments in the global industrial wax market for the study period 2018 to 2026.

The global industrial wax market is estimated to reach US$ 12,600 Mn by the end of the forecast period while registering a CAGR of 4.5% for the period 2018–2026. Growing demand from the packaging industry, rising disposable income, favorable socioeconomic trends and increasing acceptance among end-user industries are some of the key factors expected to augment the growth of the industrial wax market over the forecast period.

Huge Demand from End-Use Sectors Will Create a Favorable Macroeconomic Environment for the Global Industrial Wax Market

In recent years, end markets for industrial wax, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and plastics industries, have been booming at a global level. Robust domestic demand for chemicals and petroleum-based products has been a key factor responsible for the growth of the industrial wax market

These industries are vesting in new policies to tackle challenges, such as increasing costs, lack of experience and technological gaps. As the global economy continues to recover, acquisitions and joint ventures are likely to become a more frequent industry phenomenon. Industry leaders, such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, cosmetics manufacturers, etc., are looking forward to increasing their business portfolios and market share by entering into strategic partnerships. Increased strategic associations among end-users will create healthy demand for raw materials, such as petroleum waxes, bio-based waxes or synthetic waxes. As a result, the global industrial wax market is estimated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period.

Increased Transportation Activities Across the World Will Boost the Demand for Industrial Wax

Nowadays, transportation of goods, fruits and food products, across the world is rapidly growing, which is leading to growing demand for packaged food. This increasing demand for packaged food can majorly be attributed to changing food habits and preferences of people.

Thus, growing transportation of packaged foods will create immense opportunities for the food packaging industry throughout the forecast period. Mixtures of hard paraffin, microcrystalline wax with resins and plastics are used for impregnations, coatings and contact adhesives used in food packaging to ensure longer life of fruits/foods. Wax protects fruits from moisture, thereby keeping them safe for a longer duration. Thus, the demand for industrial wax will increase due to the expected growth of the food packaging industry in the coming years.

Population Growth and Increase in Per Capita Income Will Give a Boost to the Industrial Wax Market

Population growth, increasing per capita consumption of products and demographic changes are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries across the world.

Aging population translates into high demand for the pharmaceutical sector and thus, positively impacts the consumption of industrial wax.

That apart, household consumption and per capita expenditure on numerous products, such as automotive, electronics & home appliances, food products and other goods, have been rising across the region.

Industrial wax is a raw material used in all these industries and thus, growth in these industries will directly contribute to the growth of the industrial waxes market throughout the forecast period.

Strategic Developments Across Regions Are Influencing the Global Industrial Wax Market

Over the past few years, an increase in the number of consolidation and expansion activities in the refinery market has been witnessed. This can primarily be attributed to efforts being made by companies to meet the rising demand for industrial wax and achieve high growth across numerous regions. For instance, Sasol announced that it will expand its production capacity for industrial wax.

Also, consolidation and expansion among end-users, such as candle manufacturing industry, cosmetic industry, packaging industry, etc. will boost the demand for industrial wax during the forecast period.

Industrial Wax Market – Competitive Landscape

The global industrial wax market is highly fragmented. Tier 1 players in the industrial wax market are estimated to hold almost two third of the market value share by the end of 2018.

In the recent past, the industrial wax market has witnessed significant developments from a competition perspective. Capacity expansions, acquisitions and collaborations are some of the preferred strategies opted by key players to expand and sustain in the global industrial wax market.

Tier 1 key players of the industrial wax market are continuously focusing on increasing their market share in the Asia Pacific market by entering into various strategic partnerships and joint ventures with regional players. In addition, some regional market players in the industrial wax market are focusing on making long-term relationships with direct end-users to withstand the continuous revenue flow

On the basis of product innovation, some of the regional market players are focusing on innovative product developments in the industrial wax market and plan to introduce new products to gain maximum regional share

The distribution of industrial wax through online distribution channels is an alternative strategy being adopted by many manufacturers to strengthen their market presence in regional as well as global market

Some of the prominent players covered in this study of the industrial wax market are Sasol, The Blayson Group Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Sonneborn LLC, The International Group, Inc., Koster Keunen, Kerax Limited, Iberceras Specialties S.L.U., H & R South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Cirebelle Fine Chemicals (Pty) Limited, Matchem – Specialty Waxes & Inspired Blends, The Darent Wax Company Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc., Asian Oil Company, CEPSA, BP South Africa (Pty) Ltd, Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd., MOL Group, HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC, and HollyFrontier Refining & Marketing LLC., among others.