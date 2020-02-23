Industrial Water Purifier Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Industrial Water Purifier Market 2019

Global Industrial Water Purifier Market Outlook

Market Overview

Global industrial water purifier market is one of the emerging markets in developing nations across the globe. Rising number of chemical manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and others is increasing the contamination of water. Only 4% of fresh water is available on earth and water purification is needed to resolve the health issues such as diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice caused due to usage of contaminated water. Many water bodies are getting contaminated due to discharge of chemicals and wastes from industries. In 2015, as per World Health Organization (WHO) nearly 14,000 deaths are recorded every year due to polluted water. Government is taking initiatives to reduce the hazardous waste in water bodies and introducing strict policies for the industries. For all manufacturing and utilities industries, discharge of quality water to keep the ecosystem safe is a biggest challenge. This is increasing the adoption rate of efficient water purifiers by industries and driving the growth of industrial water purifier market across the globe. Water companies of England and Wales invested USD 170.0 billion to enhance the water purification infrastructure to improve the water quality and to keep ecosystem clean. In June 2014, The Orange County Water District (OCWD), California, implemented modular membrane system for groundwater replenishment. The adoption of modular membrane system expanded the microfiltration capacity by 44 million gallons per day. This has bought countable changes in industrial water purification and thus boosted the demand for industrial water purifiers.

All developed and developing countries are primarily focusing on industrial water treatment and recycling of water. Australia is reported to reuse 20% of waste water in 2015. However, Israel reuses 70% of waste water in the same year. As per recent studies performed by UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) in 2015, African Countries such as Senegal, Ghana, Kenya and Egypt are investing in green economy policies which are raising the industrial water treatment market in the country. It will simultaneously drive the demand for industrial water purifiers in the region.

Market Segmentation

Global industrial water purifier market can be categorized on following basis

• Based on Technology

o Zero-Liquid Discharge

o Membrane Bioreactor

o Desalination

• Based on Product Type

o Reverse Osmosis(RO) Purifier

o UV Purifier

o Multi-layer sand Purifiers

o Gravity Purifiers

• Based on End-User

o Energy Sector

o Manufacturing Sector

o Food & Beverage Sector

o Others( Pharmaceutical Sector)

• Based on Geography

o North America (U.S. & Canada) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

o Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico & Rest of Latin America) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

o Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden & RoE) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

o Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

o Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

o Rest of World {Market Size (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Market Size and Forecast (2016-2024)

Industrial filtration primarily focuses on removal of unwanted raw materials from water which is being discharged in an environment. The global industrial filtration market is projected to reach value of USD 37.78 billion by the end of 2024 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the period of 2016-2024.

Ø Improvement in membrane performance of water purifiers will enhance the life span and performance. This will reduce the operation and maintenance cost of water purifiers used in industries. Improve efficiency will drive the demand of industrial water purifiers

Ø Advanced filters with zero liquid discharge technology is likely to be more in demand over the forecast period which is going to boost the market of industrial water purifiers

Key Market Players

• GE Water

Ø Synopsis

Ø Business Strategy

Ø Product Portfolio

Ø SWOT Analysis

• Lenntech

• Culligan Industrial Water Systems

• Kraissl Company, Inc.

• Syntec Corporation

• AXEON Water Technologies

• Aquatech International

• Evoqua Water Technologies

Scope Background

Market Synopsis

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Regional Opportunity Analysis on the basis of Competitors

4. Global Industrial Water Purifier Market Size (USD Billion) and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2024

5. Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

5.1. Risk Factors

5.2. Regional Variations

5.3. Recent Trends and Developments

……..

7. Competitive Outlook

7.1. Market Share of Major Players (2016)

7.2. Company Profiles

Continued…..

