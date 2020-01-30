Industrial Waste Management Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly By 2024

Industrial Waste Management Market – Snapshot

Industrial waste is a combination of solid, liquid, and gaseous waste generated and collected from various industries such as construction, oil & gas, chemical, nuclear, agriculture, and mining. It is a combination of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Chemical, oil & gas, and nuclear industries constitute the major share of the hazardous industrial waste generated each year.

Rapid industrialization followed by stringent regulations on dumping of thermal power plant waste to boost market

Industrial waste constitutes approximately 50% share of the overall waste generated across the globe. Rapid industrialization and rise in population are expected to generate high industrial waste in the next few years. Several service providers are entering the industrial waste management business owing to the high potential coupled with government support and funding. Coal combustion products (CCP) contain environmentally hazardous contaminants such as arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. If not monitored properly, these substances can cause serious threat to the environment. Therefore, it is vital to regulate the disposal of CCPs such as fly ash through coal-fired power stations. Regulatory authorities across the globe such as the U.S. EPA and the European Union’s waste legislation regulate the disposal of industrial waste. In October 2016, the U.S. EPA issued a set of rules for safe disposal of coal combustion products in the U.S.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/industrial-waste-management-market.html

Growth in concerns about proper treatment and disposal of hazardous industrial waste

Hazardous industrial waste constitutes less than 4% share of the global industrial waste market. However, collection, treatment, and disposal costs of hazardous industrial waste are 10 times higher than that of non-hazardous industrial waste.

Nuclear, oil & gas, and chemical industries are dominant producers of hazardous waste. These industries are projected to generate even more waste in the next few years owing to the high demand for energy and chemical products across the globe. This is likely to benefit service providers engaged in collection, treatment, and disposal of hazardous industrial waste. Technical expertise, prior experience of handling hazardous waste, and adherence of government norms are primary factors that determine the contract for hazardous industrial waste management among service providers.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12290

Countries in Europe and North America have enacted stringent regulations pertaining to collection, recycling, landfill, and incineration of industrial waste. Countries and sub-regions in Asia, especially India, China, and ASEAN, are beginning to shift toward sustainable industrial waste management. However, several developing and under-developed nations in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are struggling to implement regulations on collection, recycling, landfill, and incineration of industrial waste. This is estimated to hamper the demand for industrial waste management, especially in Middle East & Africa and Latin America, in the near future.

Developments & innovations in terms of product and technology in industrial waste management market

In October 2018, Waste Management Inc. received ‘Highest Scores in Industry’ on the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America and World. In October 2018, the company opened its solids and liquids injection disposal facility in West Texas, the U.S., in order to serve the oil & gas industry. In 2017, Waste Management Inc. generated revenue of US$ 9.2 Bn through collection of wastes. In 2017, landfill constituted 41.6% of the waste managed by the company, followed by transfer (19%) and recycling (17.7%). In November 2013, Waste Management Inc. signed a contract with American Electric Power (AEP) to provide landfill management and fly ash marketing services at the three power plants in Texas, the U.S. In May 2018, Sembcorp Industries sold its medical waste treatment division to TEE Medical Services for US$ 20 Mn. The division specializes in the treatment and disposal of bio-hazardous and pharmaceutical wastes. Its new owner, i.e. TEE Medical Services, is a 50:50 joint venture between TEE Infrastructure and Asia Enviro Services. In August 2018, a draft permit was issued for Veolia’s Energy from Waste (EfW) facility in Hoddesdon, the U.K. The Hoddesdon plant is designed to process wastes of up to 350,000 tons every year. It has capacity of 33.5 MWe. In September 2018, Suez Environnement strengthened its presence in China by acquiring two new contracts in wastewater and waste management in the city of Changshu. The company bagged the operation and maintenance contract for the waste treatment plant in Jianghe Tianrong area, China. In September 2018, Suez Environnement announced plans to construct a new energy-from-waste plant in Stockton-on-Tees (County of Durham), the U.K., to manage household and commercial waste in North East of the country from 2021. The project is expected to cost US$ 173 Mn. In February 2018, Clean Harbors, Inc. completed the acquisition of Veolia’s U.S. Industrial Cleaning division, a subsidiary of Veolia Environmental Services, for approximately US$ 120 Mn. The acquisition helped the company offer industrial services of significant scale. It also helped the company expand its existing industrial services business in the U.S.