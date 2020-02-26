Industrial Vision Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The future vision of different industries is discussed and the upcoming computer technology vision is shared. Industrial applications of computer vision is the automated detection and classification of surface defects. Some types of surface, such as those that are highly reflective or transparent, require the execution of custom-made systems for automated assessments.

Global machine vision market has numerous advantages, it includes, high-end machine systems that are capable of performing numerous number of robust preprocessing and segmentation algorithms. These systems perform multiple preprocessing and segmentation algorithms at real-time rates using as the basis of their designs, application-specific integrated circuits. These systems are distinct from those referred to as smart cameras, embedded vision computers/processors or host-based processing systems that employ simple digital cameras that deliver image data to the host directly.

Major Key Players:

LMI Technologies (U.S),

Adept Technologies Inc. (U.S),

Teledyne Dalsa (U.S),

Cognex Corporation (U.S),

Basler AG (Germany),

Pixelink (U.S).

Basler AG has signed a joint venture agreement with its distributor, Beijing Sanbao Xingye (MVLZ) Image Tech. Co. Limited. Beijing. Sanbao Xingye (MVLZ) Image Tech. Co. distributes image processing components and also consults its customers in machine vision and scientific imaging. Both companies have decided to transfer the machine vision division to the newly established Beijing-based Basler China.

According to MRFR, the global Industrial Vision Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 11 billion by the end of forecast period.

Industry Updates

January 03, 2019: A leading provider of engineering and electronics services for the industrial embedded imaging applications, Critical Link will be showcasing their two latest technologies at Photonics West, which is the world’s largest photonics technologies event.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the industrial vision market spans across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

The North American region is considered to experience the highest market share owing to the advanced technology implemented in the industries. The Asia-Pacific region showcases a high growth rate in the market owing to the presence of major manufacturing countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India. On the other hand, Europe is considered as one of the prominent players in the market owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in this region.

Segmentation:

The global industrial vision market has been segmented on the basis of product, component, technology, vertical, and region.

By mode of product, the global industrial vision market has been segmented into embedded and PC-based. Among these, the embedded system constantly performs the same basic tasks and rarely requires any hardware changes like adding extra storage space or memory. It performs a simple role that usually does not change the requirements for the operating system. On the other hand, PC-based systems frequently require expertise in order to calibrate and use the most advanced machine vision system.

By mode of technology, the global industrial vision market has been segmented into imaging, laser, and augmented.

By mode of component, the global industrial vision market has been segmented into software and hardware.

By mode of vertical, the global industrial vision market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, metals, pharmaceutical, food & packaging, healthcare, and others. Among these, the food & packaging is anticipated to expand at the highest rate as the food industry offer several opportunities to the machine vision market and companies have responded by developing application-specific solutions in areas of sorting, processing, grading, portioning, and quality check.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Automotive Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

