Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market is expected to witness a value CAGR of 5.3% during 2018 – 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI), a multinational market intelligence firm, in its recently released report on the global industrial vacuum cleaners market gives out a comprehensive analysis of demand-supply landscape along with some key actionable insights into the category pricing analysis.

Growing global concern towards occupational safety and health combined with stringency in regulations ensuring the same are the two critical factors likely to push industrial vacuum cleaners sales in the next few years. Although, the global industrial vacuum cleaners market is expected to expand at a steady growth rate of approximately 5.1 percent in 2019, it is estimated that post 2023, the global industrial vacuum cleaners market may witness steep fall considering growing overall procurement expenditure arising from import tariff duties on raw materials. In terms of volume sales, approximately 90,800 Units are likely to be shipped in 2019, representing a relatively moderate CAGR during 2018-2028—the timeline considered in the scope of the study.

While, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries will remain the two prominent large-scale end-users of industrial vacuum cleaners, demand in construction, metal working, and automotive industries will also grow at a significant rate, in the coming years. Applications of industrial vacuum cleaners in automotive segment are estimated to grow owing to strong demand from Asia Pacific region, as per the report.

Sales May Suffer from Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

“FMI perceives increasing prices of raw materials such as aluminum and steel as a critical market growth restrainer. Several end-use industries, specifically in developing markets are still dependent on manual cleaning equipment. The estimated cost breakdown of an industrial vacuum cleaner by components indicates that the electric or pneumatic system parts of the operation remains the highest, accounting for approximately 24 percent of the total cost of the product. The high price associated with industrial vacuum cleaners slows down the sales of the equipment. Since, utilization of industrial vacuum cleaners is based on the degree of customization incorporated in the equipment, small and medium industries prefer adopting manual cleaning equipment versus industrial vacuum cleaners”, Senior Analyst, Future Market Insights. In addition, the low adoption of industrial vacuum cleaner is mainly attributed to lack of awareness among consumers related to improper disposal of waste generated and high initial cost of the products.

Stringency in Workplace Safety Regulations to Drive Demand

Several workplace regulations demand the installation of industrial vacuum cleaners for a variety of applications—ranging from heavy blast materials, grain handling, pit cleaning to combustible dust collecting. The demand for industrial vacuum cleaners is anticipated to increase given that most deaths and injuries occur in confined work spaces, during cleaning, maintenance, and inspection procedures, as recorded by Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). In addition, in compliance with grades of dust classes, companies in the industrial vacuum cleaners landscape are manufacturing products with higher suction capabilities and improved filter designs.

Design and Technological Innovations to Drive Sales; APEJ to Offer Installation Opportunities

Several industrial vacuum cleaners manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products—in terms of capacity and capability . Ranging from super-sized robot industrial vacuum cleaners for airports, equipped with large-capacity canisters along with multi-brushes and motors to ‘smarter’ variants having cameras and obstacle-detecting sensitive bumpers and sensors using LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology for effective location tracking—such advancements are predicted to increase the adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners in the coming years.

Adoption rate of industrial vacuum cleaners is anticipated to remain promising in emerging markets of APEJ, considering shifting of production sites to low-cost facilities. APEJ will remain the most preferred center for global companies to set up manufacturing facilities, translating into faster replacement of manual cleaning equipment. GCC countries, on the other hand, are projected to restrict dependence on oil by equipping the cleaning equipment with IoT sensors.

Insights from Segmental Analysis

Based on the current market scenario, canister-type industrial vacuum cleaners will dominate the landscape, with approximately 55 percent market share. Better maneuverability combined with superior capacity and efficiency compared to upright and backpack makes canister-type industrial vacuum cleaners extremely versatile and capable of cleaning numerous surfaces. However, FMI foresees growing demand for the other two variants, specifically in smaller work areas.

On the basis of mode of operation, although Electric industrial vacuum cleaners will dominate in terms of value and volume sales, with approximately 78 percent market share, Pneumatic mode type is anticipated to represent a promising demand landscape in the coming years, given its simplistic designs and higher efficiency compared to electric variants.

Portable industrial vacuum cleaners, by system type, will remain at the forefront due to it suitability in tight spaces, versus stationary systems.

Application of industrial vacuum cleaners for heavy duty cleaning processes will generate maximum revenue, specifically in extensive food & beverage and pharmaceutical applications. Explosion proof segment is estimated to capture around one-third of the total market value by 2028-end.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: In a nutshell, key focus remain on consolidation efforts in the highly competitive industrial vacuum cleaners market, as small and medium sized manufacturers dominate the landscape.