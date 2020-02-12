Industrial Touchscreen Display: Key of Fourth Digital Revolution in Manufacturing

Global Industrial Touchscreen Display Market – Snapshot

Touchscreen displays act as an interaction point between various service providers and their end-users and help in enhancing and simplifying user experience while reducing labor costs for service providers. Touchscreen displays use resistive touch, capacitive touch, surface acoustic wave, and infrared technology to act as an interface between service providers and end-users.

The industrial touchscreen display market is witnessing significant growth, due to rapid changes in technologies in the industrial PC sector. The automotive manufacturing industry requires highly reliable touchscreen panels, as the industry needs displays with better durability, reliability, and ruggedness. The global industrial touchscreen display market is projected to reach value of US$ 1,462.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a significant growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Advancements in technology and growing need to enhance end-user experience have prompted various industry verticals to deploy industrial touchscreen terminals. This deployment aims to improve end-user interaction through superior engagement platforms. Additionally, with rising labor costs, need for employing cost-effective solutions to cut labor costs is increasing. These factors are likely to drive the global industrial touchscreen display market during the forecast period. However, low availability of raw materials and their increasing costs are affecting prices of industrial touchscreen displays. This is acting as a hurdle in the adoption of the touchscreen display technology.

The industrial touchscreen display market has been segmented based on touchscreen type, component, end-use industry, and geography. Based on touchscreen type, the market has been divided into resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave, infrared, and others (including optical imaging and near-field imaging). In 2017, the resistive segment accounted for the maximum market share. This is because the resistive touchscreen technology is designed for rugged industrial applications and it can detect touch through materials such as gloves. However, the capacitive segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to numerous advantages such as scratch resistance, high durability, and multi-touch function offered by the capacitive touchscreen technology over its counterparts.

In terms of component, the market has been classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been sub-categorized into display, touch sensor, and controller. In 2017, the display sub-segment accounted for nearly 54% share of the hardware segment of the market. This is primarily attributable to rising demand for next-generation display technologies such as LCD, LED, OLED, and others. The cost of display plays a key role in determining the cost of a panel.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial touchscreen display market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, mining & metal, automotive, and others. In 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the maximum market share. The food & beverages segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to high demand for next-generation advanced touchscreen panels from the food & beverages industry for use in food processing applications.

In terms of geography, the global industrial touchscreen display market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe holds a major share of the global market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Being a technologically advanced region, Europe is projected to continue its dominance from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly between 2018 and 2026, due to ongoing technological innovations in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness growth at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The industrial touchscreen display market in South America is expected to witness sluggish growth from 2018 to 2026.

The global industrial touchscreen display market is dominated by players such as Advantech Co., Ltd, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Dell, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Kontron AG, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Captec Ltd., and American Industrial Systems.