INDUSTRIAL SERVICES MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Industrial Services Market valued approximately USD xxx million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Industrial Services is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Industrial Services are the services which are provided by organizations to the industries according to their need. The services include in this are engineering and consulting, installation and commissioning and operational improvement and maintenance. The industrial services utilized in many applications which includes PLC, MES, SCADA, HMI, DCS, Electric Motors & Drives, Valves, Actuators, and Safety Systems etc considering the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Industrial Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc

Metso Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens Ag

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Engineering & Consulting

Installation & Commissioning

Operational Improvement & Maintenance

By Application:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Electric Motors & Drives

Valves & Actuators

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Manufacturing Execution System

Safety Systems

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Industrial Services Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Industrial Services Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Industrial Services Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Industrial Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Engineering & Consulting

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Installation & Commissioning

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Operational Improvement & Maintenance

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Industrial Services Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Industrial Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Distributed Control System (DCS)

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Electric Motors & Drives

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Valves & Actuators

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7. Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

6.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8. Safety Systems

6.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

