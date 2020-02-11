Industrial Salt Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Salt finds substantial application in the chemical manufacturing and water treatment industries. It is produced globally through production processes such as solar evaporation, brine extraction mining, and rock salt mining. Sea water is an unlimited source of salt, but salt production along the coastline is restricted by soil and weather conditions.

The analysts forecast the global industrial salts market to grow at a CAGR of 2.48% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial salts market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors operating in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Industrial Salts Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cargill

• CNSIC

• Compass Minerals

• INEOS

• K+S

Other prominent vendors

• Agrosal

• Akzo Nobel

• Artyomsol

• Atisale

• Cheetham Salt

• Dampier Salt

• Dev Salt

• Dow Chemical

• Exportadora De Sal

• Henrique Lage Salineira

• Hubei Shuanghuan Science and Technology

• ICL Fertilizers

• Irish Salt Mining and Exploration

• ITALKALI

• Kopalnia Soli Klodawa Spolka Akcyjna

• Mitsui

• Pakistan Mineral Development

• Russolo

• Salinas

• Swiss Saltworks

• Solana Tuzla

• Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke

• Tata Group

• United Salt

• Vietnam national Salt

• Wacker Chemie

Market driver

• Rise in chloralkali chemicals production across globe

Market challenge

• Stringent government regulations concerning pollution

Market trend

• Increased production by solar evaporation process

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Overview

• Applications of industrial salt

• Material flow of salt

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global industrial salts market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-use

• Overview

• Industrial salts market in chemical industry

• Industrial salts market in water treatment

• Industrial salts market in de-icing

• Industrial salts market in others

PART 07: Market segmentation by production methods

• Overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Overview

• Industrial salts market in APAC

• Industrial salts market in Europe

• Industrial salts market in North America

• Industrial salts market in ROW

PART 09: Key leading countries

• China

• US

• India

PART 10: Market drivers

• Rise in chloralkali chemicals production across globe

• Demand for de-icing and anti-icing

• Emergent consumption in different industries

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Stringent government regulations concerning pollution

• Reduced demand in Europe

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Rise of China in global market

• Increased production by solar evaporation process

• Consolidation of global market

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Porter’s generic strategy

• Competitive advantage

• Global customer base concentration

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

• Cargill

• CNSIC

• Compass Minerals

• INEOS

• K+S

Continued…..

