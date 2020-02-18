Industrial Real Estate Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Industrial Real Estate Market

Industrial real estate is a real estate form that integrates resources, carries and promotes industrial development, and is a new business model that combines and promotes the development of real estate development, industrial development and urban functions.

In 2018, the global Industrial Real Estate market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PulteHomes

Horton

Lennar

Evergrande

Vanke

Country Garden

Poly

SUNAC

LongFor

Greenland

R&F

CFLD

CR Land

Green Town

Agile

Goodman

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Produce

Office

Warehousing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

E-commerce

Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

