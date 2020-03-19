Industrial Radiography Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, to 2027

The global visitor management system market can be segmented on the basis of product, services, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product, it is sub-segmented into provisioning software, physical security information management and physical identity and access management. Physical security information is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data analysis, data collection, resolution, data verification, reporting, and audit trail are some of the key properties of the physical security information sub-segment which is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. On the basis of the service, it is sub-segmented into managed services, professional services and deployment & integration. On the basis of the application, it is sub-segmented into public safety & security, critical infrastructure protection, port security and energy security. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into healthcare & life sciences, BFSI, retail, it & telecom, aerospace & defense, government, education and others.

The global visitor management system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 15.5 % during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to reach around USD 7.0 billion market size by 2027. The rising safety and security concern across numerous organizations is anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the global visitor management system market during the forecast period.

By region, global visitor management system market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated lead the global visitor management system market during the forecast period. The highly developed industrial infrastructure in the region increases the need for safety and security which in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the global visitor management system market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the global visitor management system market. The developing end-user industries such as manufacturing, hospitality and information technology in the region is expected to increase the growth of the global visitor management system market in the region.

Increasing safety and security concern of the various organization is anticipated to boost the growth of the global visitor management system market

The video surveillance is primarily used by the various organization in order to improve the operational efficiency. The cloud based video management services is an intelligent video analytics that is used to provide the security and surveillance solutions to the various organization in order to facilitate the smooth and efficient business operations. The increasing safety and security concerns of the various organizations is also anticipated to be the key factor for the increasing demand for the visitor management system. Visitor management systems are equipped with cameras and give the real time security information which further enhances the safety and security. The increasing dependence of the various organization on the software based solutions is estimated to increase the demand for the visitor management system during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global visitor management system market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Quantum Secure Inc., Parabit Systems, HID Global Corporation, WhosOnLocation, AlertEnterprise, Jolly Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., InVentry Ltd. and Trackforce. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global visitor management system market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.