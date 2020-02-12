Industrial Plastic Waste Management 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025

Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market 2019
Description:
Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.
In 2018, the global Industrial Plastic Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Plastic Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Plastic Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Veolia Environnement
Suez Environnement
Waste Management
Republic Services
Stericycle
Clean Harbors
ADS Waste Holdings
Progressive Waste Solutions
Covanta Holding
Remondis
Parc
Kayama
Shirai
New COOP Tianbao
China Recyling Development
Luhai
Vanden
Fuhai Lantian
Shanghai Qihu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Landfill
Recycle
Incineration
Market segment by Application, split into
Plastic Waste
Heat Energy Generation
Recycled Plastics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Landfill
1.4.3 Recycle
1.4.4 Incineration
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Plastic Waste
1.5.3 Heat Energy Generation
1.5.4 Recycled Plastics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Size
2.2 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Veolia Environnement
12.1.1 Veolia Environnement Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.1.4 Veolia Environnement Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Veolia Environnement Recent Development
12.2 Suez Environnement
12.2.1 Suez Environnement Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.2.4 Suez Environnement Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Suez Environnement Recent Development
12.3 Waste Management
12.3.1 Waste Management Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.3.4 Waste Management Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Waste Management Recent Development
12.4 Republic Services
12.4.1 Republic Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.4.4 Republic Services Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Republic Services Recent Development
12.5 Stericycle
12.5.1 Stericycle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.5.4 Stericycle Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Stericycle Recent Development
12.6 Clean Harbors
12.6.1 Clean Harbors Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.6.4 Clean Harbors Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Clean Harbors Recent Development
12.7 ADS Waste Holdings
12.7.1 ADS Waste Holdings Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.7.4 ADS Waste Holdings Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ADS Waste Holdings Recent Development
12.8 Progressive Waste Solutions
12.8.1 Progressive Waste Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.8.4 Progressive Waste Solutions Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Progressive Waste Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Covanta Holding
12.9.1 Covanta Holding Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.9.4 Covanta Holding Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Covanta Holding Recent Development
12.10 Remondis
12.10.1 Remondis Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Industrial Plastic Waste Management Introduction
12.10.4 Remondis Revenue in Industrial Plastic Waste Management Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Remondis Recent Development
12.11 Parc
12.12 Kayama
12.13 Shirai
12.14 New COOP Tianbao
12.15 China Recyling Development
12.16 Luhai
12.17 Vanden
12.18 Fuhai Lantian
12.19 Shanghai Qihu
Continued…..
