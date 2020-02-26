Industrial Packaging Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2023

Summary

Global Industrial Packaging Market Information: By Packaging Type (Flexible & Rigid), Materials (Metal, Plastic, Paper, And Wooden), Products (Bags, Boxes, Sacks, Barrels, Tanks, And Others), End-User, And Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

The global Industrial Packaging Market is expanding at an incremental pace and is set to capture a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023, proclaims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive research report. The global Industrial Packaging is observing persistent growth due to the growth in end-use industries which generates demand for packaging. The rise in trading activities across the world supports the growth of the global Custom Packaging Boxes Market. Import and export of goods require high-quality packaging to prevent them from damage and enable safe transportation. Growth in industries such as chemical, construction, and pharmaceuticals further stimulate the growth of the market. Improvements and advances in the packaging process and techniques result in better quality packaging and efficient use of resources which is also a driving factor in the growth of the market. On the downside, the growth of the market might be hindered by pricing pressures and stringent regulations pertaining to the environment and employee safety. However, development of biodegradable materials as packaging materials is expected to provide opportunities for market expansion.

Industrial packaging is utilized to transport goods from the producer to the consumer. In the supply chain, many times the goods are delivered from manufacturing center to the distribution center, where the goods are packaged for the consumers. The increase in the demand for the industrial packaging is predicted to be propelled mainly by the development of the end-user industries such as good & beverages, construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others. Moreover, growth in the import & export activities and utilization of the shipping containers fuel the growth of the global Custom Packaging Boxes further.

Segmentation

The global Industrial Packaging Market has been segmented based on packaging type, materials, products, and end-users. By packaging type, the market has been segmented into flexible & rigid. The flexible packaging segment is leading the market owing to the growing need for plastic-based packaging products and diverse application of flexible packaging in various industry verticals. By materials, the market has been segmented into metal, plastic, paper, and wood. The plastic dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period due to high efficacy of plastic as an industrial packaging material. By products, the market has been segmented into bags, boxes, sacks, barrels, tanks, and others. The box segment dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. By end-user, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, electronics, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global Industrial Packaging Market include Greif, Inc. (U.S.), Greif, Inc. (U.S.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Orora Limited (Australia), Sigma Plastics Group (U.S.), NEFAB GROUP (Sweden), AmeriGlobe LLC (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Mondi plc (Austria), WestRock Company (U.S.), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Mauser Group (Germany), Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company (China), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), and Schoeller Allibert (The Netherlands).

Regional Analysis

The global Industrial Packaging Market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is the largest market for industrial packaging and is driven by increasing industrialization in the region. Availability of relatively cheap labor, the upsurge in economy and attractiveness for FDI fosters rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific which induces high demand for industrial packaging. In addition, rising consumer spending and increased international trade in the region provides an impetus to the growth of the market. North America follows Asia Pacific closely, and the market is growing due to the rise in import and export activities in the region. North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is projected to boost the market growth further. Europe market for industrial packaging is also a steady one owing to strong demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Industry Updates

In June 2018, Stone Canyon Industries (SCI) announced the acquisition of a US-based container solutions and services provider Industrial Container Services (ICS) for USD 1 Billion. The transaction was made through BWAY Holding Company (BWAY), which is a subsidiary to SCI and a global supplier of industrial rigid packaging products and services.

