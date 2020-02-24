Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Consumption – Analysis 2019 to 2025

The global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Nitrogen Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Nitrogen Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Gulf Cryo

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

Nexair LLC

Universal Industrial Gases

Yingde Gases Group Company

Aspen Air Corp.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH

Bhuruka Gases Limited

Sudanese Liquid Air Company

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Compressed Gas

Liquid Nitrogen

Segment by Application

Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Nitrogen Gas

1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Compressed Gas

1.2.3 Liquid Nitrogen

1.3 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Petrochemical

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

1.3.6 Chemical

1.3.7 Food & Beverages

1.3.8 Electronics

1.3 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Market Size

1.4.1 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Nitrogen Gas Business

7.1 Air Liquide

7.1.1 Air Liquide Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Air Liquide Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Linde Group

7.2.1 Linde Group Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Linde Group Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Praxair Inc.

7.3.1 Praxair Inc. Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Praxair Inc. Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Air Products and Chemicals

7.4.1 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Messer Group

7.5.1 Messer Group Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Messer Group Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

7.6.1 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Southern Industrial Gas Berhad Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

7.7.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gulf Cryo

7.8.1 Gulf Cryo Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Nitrogen Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gulf Cryo Industrial Nitrogen Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..



