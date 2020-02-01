Industrial Motors Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Industrial Motors Market 2019

Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

This report focuses on Industrial Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi

GE

HITACHI

Nidec

Toshiba

Regal Beloit

WEG

Teco

Emerson

MEIDENSHA

Wolong Electric

Rockwell Automation

Franklin Electric

Zhongda Motor

XIZI FORVORDA

Ametek

Allied Motion

JEUMONT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Voltage Motor

Low Voltage Motor

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industrial Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Motors

1.2 Industrial Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 High Voltage Motor

1.2.3 Low Voltage Motor

1.3 Industrial Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Motors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Power Generation

1.3.4 Mining & Metal

1.3.5 Industrial Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Motors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Industrial Motors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Industrial Motors Market Size

1.4.1 Global Industrial Motors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Motors Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Motors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GE

7.4.1 GE Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GE Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 HITACHI

7.5.1 HITACHI Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 HITACHI Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nidec

7.6.1 Nidec Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nidec Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Toshiba Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Regal Beloit

7.8.1 Regal Beloit Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Regal Beloit Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

