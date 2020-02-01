Industrial Motors Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Industrial Motors Market 2019
Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.
As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.
The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.
Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.
This report focuses on Industrial Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Siemens
Mitsubishi
GE
HITACHI
Nidec
Toshiba
Regal Beloit
WEG
Teco
Emerson
MEIDENSHA
Wolong Electric
Rockwell Automation
Franklin Electric
Zhongda Motor
XIZI FORVORDA
Ametek
Allied Motion
JEUMONT
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Voltage Motor
Low Voltage Motor
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Mining & Metal
Industrial Machinery
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Industrial Motors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Motors
1.2 Industrial Motors Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 High Voltage Motor
1.2.3 Low Voltage Motor
1.3 Industrial Motors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Industrial Motors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Power Generation
1.3.4 Mining & Metal
1.3.5 Industrial Machinery
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Industrial Motors Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Industrial Motors Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Industrial Motors Market Size
1.4.1 Global Industrial Motors Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Industrial Motors Production (2014-2025)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Motors Business
7.1 ABB
7.1.1 ABB Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 ABB Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Siemens
7.2.1 Siemens Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Siemens Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Mitsubishi
7.3.1 Mitsubishi Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Mitsubishi Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 GE
7.4.1 GE Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 GE Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 HITACHI
7.5.1 HITACHI Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 HITACHI Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Nidec
7.6.1 Nidec Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Nidec Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Toshiba
7.7.1 Toshiba Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Toshiba Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Regal Beloit
7.8.1 Regal Beloit Industrial Motors Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Industrial Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Regal Beloit Industrial Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…..
