Industrial Lighting- Global Market by Manufacturers (GE Lighting, Cree, LG Innotek, Philips, OSRAM, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Acuity Brands) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Industrial Lighting market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Industrial Lighting market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Lighting is the deliberate use of light to achieve a practical or aesthetic effect. Proper lighting is significant In industrial settings where safety is a primary concern. Adequate illumination is also a key factor in maintaining high worker productivity.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: GE Lighting, Cree, LG Innotek, Philips, OSRAM, Panasonic, Schneider Electric, Acuity Brands, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Bridgelux, Citizen Electronics, Eaton Lighting, Dialight, Kingsun LED lighting, Energy Focus, Everlight Electronics, Intematix, LEEDARSON LIGHTING, Lemnis Lighting, Luminus Devices, Nichia, NVC Lighting Technology, Seoul Semiconductor, Toyoda Gosei.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Light Source

LED Lighting, High Intensity Discharge (HID) LightingÂ , Fluorescent LightingÂ , Others

By Product

Industrial Linear Lighting, Spot Lighting, Flood Lighting/Area Lighting, High Bay Lighting.

Segment by Application: Warehouse and Cold Storage, Factory and Production Lines, Outer Premises, Parking Areas, Hazardous Locations, Others.

