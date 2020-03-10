Industrial Labels Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2022

Summary

Global Industrial Labels Market Trends, Analysis, Growth, Opportunities by Material (Metal, Polymer and others), by Mechanism (Pressure-sensitive, Glue-applied, Heat Transfer and others), by Application (Transportation, Construction, Automotive, Consumer Durables and others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Industrial Labels Market Synopsis

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment, the global industrial labels market is set to proliferate at steady CAGR through the forecast period. Industry labels offer entire information about a product starting from product origin to disposal. The growth of the end-user industries is poised to lead towards demand generation for industrial labels. The report forecasts a lucrative future trajectory for the industrial labels market.

Industrial labels are extensively used as a part of the marketing strategy to gain a competitive edge over competitors. The aesthetic value of industrial labels is leveraged for maximizing profits. This, in turn, is anticipated to catapult the industrial labels market on an upward trajectory.

These labels are highly customizable in accordance with size and shape. This is likely to help the product pave its way across different industry verticals. Thus, the industry labels market is expected to exhibit a moderately steep rise in the growth curve over the next couple of years.

Industry leaders are capitalizing on the technological advancements for gaining traction in the upcoming years. The introduction of RFID technologies and barcodes for countering counterfeit activities is expected to work in favor of the industrial labels market over the assessment period. The emergence of anti-counterfeit technologies is forecasted to expedite market growth in the foreseeable future.

The need for supply chain management is addressed by these labels. It helps in efficient inventory management which is encouraging its adoption by industries. This is another major factor primarily responsible for the expansion of the industrial labels market across the review period.

Key Players

The important players operation in the global industrial labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Brady Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., HB Fuller Co, Cenveo Inc., Henkel Ag & Company, Dunmore Corporation, and Du Pont.

Industry News

In April 2019, a provider of labeling machinery as well as self-adhesive labels and materials, HERMA GmbH, has announced the shifting of its Labelling Machinery Division to its latest state-of-the-art facility located at its headquarters site in Filderstadt, Germany.

In April 2019, new regulations have been levied by the food industry that allows companies to replace informative labels with a scannable code that redirects shoppers to a website for necessary information.

In April 2019, AutomationDirect has announced the launch of DYMO XTL Series printers for industrial labels. It can print using continuous tape, heat-shrink tubes, pre-sized labels, and small format safety labels.

Market Segmentation

By material, the global industrial labels market has been segmented into metal, polymer, and others.

By mechanism, the industrial labels market has been segmented into pressure-sensitive, glue-applied, heat transfer and others.

By application, the global industrial labels market has been segmented into transportation, construction, automotive, consumer durables and others.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial labels market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is anticipated to lead the global market over the next couple of years. The initiatives undertaken for making the consumers aware are expected to fuel the demand for industry labels in the region. The growth of end-user industries such as construction, automotive, consumer goods, etc. is presumed to influence the growth pattern of the industrial labels market positively in the region. Also, the integration of technologies with industry labels is poised to accelerate revenue creation for market participants over the next couple of years.

Asia Pacific is likely to signify significant growth potential over the assessment period. The presence of emerging economies in the region is prognosticated drive the growth of the industry labels market in the forthcoming years.

