Industrial Labels Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Labels market is accounted for $47.41 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $76.77 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing urban population, increasing production and use of consumer durable goods, growing e-commerce industry and fast industrialization and urbanization in rising economies are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Rise in raw material cost is the key restraint hampering the market. New destinations for expansions and appearance of new product developments are the major market opportunities. Manipulating customer-specific industrial labels is the key challenge faced by the market.

The transportation & logistics industry is expected to contribute the major share in the industrial labels market. Warning labels have witnessed maximum consumption in the industrial labels market due to its highest utility in the customer durables, automotives, and construction industries. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witnessing high growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to raising e-commerce industry, growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key players in global industrial labels market include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Cenveo Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel Ag & Company, Saint Gobain SA, Dupont, Dunmore and Flexcon Company, Inc.

Label Types Covered:

• Equipment Asset Tags

• Branding Labels

• Drum Labels

• Inventory Tags

• Warning Labels

• Dome Labels

• Chemical-Resistant Labels

• Other label types

Raw Materials Covered:

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• Polycarbonate

• Vinyl

• Polymeric

• Polyethylene

• Metal Labels

Mechanism Types Covered:

• Heat Shrink & Stretch Sleeve Labelling

• In-Mold Labelling

• Pressure-Sensitive Labelling

• Heat Transfer Labelling

• Glue-Applied Labelling

• Other Mechanisms

Technologies Covered:

• Printing

• Flexography

• Gravure

• Digital Printing

• Letter-Press

• Lithography

• Screen Printing

• Offset

• Identification

• Bar Codes

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Other technologies

Industries Covered:

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Automotive

• Construction Industry

• Transportation & Logistics

• Consumer Durables Industry

• Aerospace

• Marine

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Industrial Labels Market, By Label Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Equipment Asset Tags

5.3 Branding Labels

5.4 Drum Labels

5.5 Inventory Tags

5.6 Warning Labels

5.7 Dome Labels

5.8 Chemical-Resistant Labels

5.9 Other label types

