Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2028

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market Insights

Automation is not new to the industrial knitting equipment market or the textile industry. However, it has its limitations. Garment manufacturers can produce thousands of identical-looking knitted apparel in a day with the current machinery. The current scenario overlooks the demand for custom-designed apparel which has been on a rise. Textile manufacturers, however, have been unable to capitalize on the trend owing to the lack of expertise and equipment required to produce custom-design apparel. A recent breakthrough in the knitting industry finally shows the potential to open up new prospects in the textile market. Researchers at Carnage Mellon University have written a sophisticated algorithm that can transform 3D designs into stitch-by-stitch instructions for industrial knitting equipment. The newfound discovery can aid textile manufacturers in producing custom sizes and designs at affordable costs. The algorithm breaks down 3D meshes into step by step instructions for V-bed knitting machines. With the algorithm, garment manufacturers with proficient designing knowledge would be able to input 3D designs or meshes as instruction for the machine to knit. The feature will, therefore, allow manufacturers to work without the requirement of expert knowledge of computer programming. The technology could pioneer the industry towards a new market for custom sized and designed apparel.

Performance Evaluation of Industrial Knitting Machines to Promote Quality

Monitoring systems to observe and note the operations of knitting machine offer the potential to evaluate the performance of a machine which, in turn, aid in the calculation of the overall productivity of the plant. A crucial aspect that influences the quality and the quantity of production in industrial knitting is the number of faults a machine commits while operating. The information about the frequency and extent of faults allows manufacturers to plan production and evaluate the overall productivity of the plant. Ongoing research in the area aims to detect, identify, and locate the faults committed by knitting machines during production by monitoring the yarn input tension. The system can potentially help garment makers in identifying flaws in production and address them to enhance quality and productivity. Such developments are expected to aid in improving the quality of industrial knitting equipment.

Technological Advancements Continue to Aid in Bolstering Growth

A flurry of advancements in technology is enabling textile manufacturers to continuously enhance the quality of their products. The novel loop transfer technology incorporated in circular knitting machines allows for the seamless transfer of stitches thereby enabling manufacturers to produce structured designs and shaped fabrics. Some other mechanisms and equipment that allow manufacturers to have more control over the quality of products are ultra-fine gauge circular knitting machine and pile and silver insertion mechanism. The new-age technology has allowed textile manufacturers to gain more control over the design, shape, and quality of the finished products which has helped industrial knitting equipment garner popularity.

Use of Knitting Equipment Beyond Textile Industry to Spark new Innovations

Advancements in technology and breakthroughs in multiple verticals have enabled researchers to experiment with the utility of knitting equipment in verticals other than the textile industry. For instance, a team of researchers from the Advanced Textiles Research Group (ATRG) began knitting antenna reflectors for use in outer space. The research at ATRG is aimed at utilizing advancements in knitting technology to knit a cost-effective, lightweight, and robust antenna from gold-wire which can reflect solar radiations and enable transmission and receiving of signals. The idea alludes at the possibility of using knitting machinery for manufacturing of space equipment and can further propel research in the field.

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Riding on the idea of using knitting equipment beyond the textile industry, researchers at ETH Zurich constructed a curved textile shell over 10-feet tall which forms a part of a five-ton concrete structure. A knitting machine converted the digitally-generated pattern into a double-layered textile structure in 36 hours.

On the back of growing demand for apparel and textile in Germany, Shima Seiki Italia, a subsidiary of Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. opened its first office in Haibach, Germany. With the inauguration of the first ever office in Germany, Shima Seiki Mfg. Ltd. aims to consolidate its foothold in the global marketplace.

The growing trend of utilizing industrial knitting equipment beyond the textile industry saw another notable development when German-based knitting giants Stoll AG & Co. KG collaborated with Guggenheim Museum to create a digitally knitted tent with technical content for an exhibition.

Some of the leading players in the market include:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

Santoni S.p.A.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Fukuhara Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd

Quanzhou Baiyuan Machinery Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kauo Heng Precision Machinery Industrial Co., Ltd.

Jy Leh Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shishi Zhenfu Knitting Machinery Co., Ltd

