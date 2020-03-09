Industrial Jacks Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

A jack is a device used to lift heavy industrial loads through varying forces, depending upon the type of load and jack. Industrial jacks are manufactured using advanced technology and high-grade raw material in compliance with various industrial standards. Mechanical and hydraulic are the two types of jacks (based on the force used); out of which, hydraulic force industrial jacks are the more commonly used ones. Hydraulic industrial jacks consist of bottle jacks and floor jacks, both of which are relatively strong and can lift heavy loads, as compared to mechanical industrial jacks. Hydraulic jacks require tremendous power to operate power equipment, for the loading and unloading of various heavy parts in the industry. Pressure on the hydraulic industrial jack is generated by force through large and small cylinders connected to each other, making it more uniform and feasible to lift loads. In the mining industry, industrial jacks have various benefits. For instance, they can explore the full capacity by operating at a pre-decided pressure, and they usually do not fail all of a sudden, attributing to a better shelf life. Furthermore, they are easy to operate, owing to the toggle switch being located away from load controls, in the form of a pneumatic valve.

Industrial Jacks Market: Dynamics

Drivers:

High efficiency and reduced fatigue of workers are major factors driving growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Furthermore, easy operation and reduced lead times are other factors expected to fuel the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period. Easy installation, improved lifting capacities, and easy maintenance, repair work and storage are major factors driving growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Durability and high strength of industrial jacks are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Fine finishing, corrosion resistance, and compact design features are major factors driving the growth of global industrial jacks market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Fake dealers in the market are compromising on quality and selling at extremely low rates. This is expected to hamper growth of the global industrial jacks market over the forecast period. Apart from this, repairing of industrial jacks requires expert hands, which is a drawback in some regions and is expected to hinder growth of the global industrial jacks market during the forecast period.

Industrial Jacks Market: Segmentation

The global industrial jacks market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and material type. On the basis of product type, the global industrial jacks market is segmented as hydraulic, mechanical, and electric. On the basis of application, the global industrial jacks market is segmented as automotive, manufacturing, textile, mining, and others. On the basis of material type, the global industrial jacks is segmented as stainless steel, aluminum, and other materials.

Industrial Jacks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants, identified across the value chain in the global industrial jacks market are: