Industrial IoT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 26.56% and Forecast to 2021

Industrial IoT, also called as Industrial Internet or Industry 4.0, is a network of physical devices, sensors, and machines connected to the Internet for effective communication of data. It helps in monitoring and controlling industrial operations from a remote location. Advanced analytics is applied to the vast amount of data generated by connected devices that help in making intelligent decisions with powerful insights. Industrial IoT helps enterprises to reduce unplanned downtime, improve machine efficiency, optimize business processes, and improve working environment.
The analysts forecast the global industrial IoT market to grow at a CAGR of 26.56% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial IoT market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into four end-user segments: manufacturing, energy and utilities, automotive and transportation, and healthcare.
The report, Global Industrial IoT Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• AT&T
• Cisco
• GE
• IBM
• Intel
• Qualcomm
Other prominent vendors
• Accenture
• Amazon Web Services
• ARM Holdings
• Atmel
• Atos
• Bosch Software Innovations
• Broadcom
• Digi International
• CSC
• CTS
• Dell
• Echelon
• Ericsson
• Freescale Semiconductor
• Hitachi
• HP
• Huawei Technologies
• Infineon Technologies
• Infosys
• Livion
• Google
• Microsoft
• National Instruments
• NEC
• Oracle
• PTC
• Quuppa
• Rockwell Automation
• Roima
• SAP
• Siemens
• TCS
• Tech Mahindra
• Texas Instruments
• Tieto
• Trelab
• Unisys Corporation
• Verizon Communications
• Zebra Technologies
• ZTE
Market driver
• Realization of industrial IoT benefits by businesses and governments
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Interoperability issues among existing systems
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing demand for big data analytics
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
Global industrial IoT market by end-user segmentation
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global industrial IoT market by geographical segmentation
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Major vendors
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
AT&T
Cisco
GE
IBM
Intel
Qualcomm
..…..Continued
