Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The industrial internet of things, or IIoT, is the use of internet of things technologies to enhance manufacturing and industrial processes.Also known as the industrial internet or Industrie 4.0, IIoT incorporates machine learning and big data technologies to harness the sensor data, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and automation technologies that have existed in industrial settings for years.

In 2018, the global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Intel

Schneider

General Electric

Emerson

ABB

Accenture PLC

Tech Mahindra

Softweb Solutions

Sasken Technologies

ZIH Corp

Siemens

Robert Bosch

NEC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Sensor

Software and Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Logistics & Transport

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

