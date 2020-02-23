Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.— In 2017, the global
This report focuses on the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
General Electric Company (GE)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Siemens AG
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
ABB
Atmel Corporation
ARM Holding plc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Connectivity Management
Application Management
Device Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Logistics & Transport
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
