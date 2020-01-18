Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Market 2019
Report Details:
Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC system design is a sub discipline of mechanical engineering, based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer.
HVAC is an important part of residential structures such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings such as skyscrapers and hospitals, on ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.
In 2018, the global Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Carrier
Daikin Industries
Ingersoll-Rand
Johnson Controls
LG
Lennox International
Rheem
Trane
Goodman
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Temperature
Ventilation
Humidity
Integrated Controls
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing Industry
Food and Beverage Industry
Parmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
Hospitals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Manufacturers
Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Industrial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
