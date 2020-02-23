Industrial Gearbox Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2022

Mechanical gearboxes that are used in industrial sectors for functions such as transmitting power between machinery, automation systems, and process units are known as industrial gearboxes.

The analysts forecast the global industrial gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial gearbox market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Gearbox Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

• China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

• Siemens

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Market driver

• Adoption of industrial automation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growing competition from direct drive systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Standard gearbox – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Precision gearbox – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Power generation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• General machinery – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Decline in cost of gearboxes used in wind power generation

• Growing repair and remanufacture market for gearboxes used in high-performance applications

• Use of additive manufacturing in gear and gearing component production

• Integration of sensors and IIoT in gearboxes

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• ABB

• BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

• China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

• Siemens

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Continued…..

