Industrial Gases Market: Oxygen to Witness Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Increased energy demand, improving economies and climate control initiatives in both developing and developed nations are resulting in the strong growth of the global industrial gases market. Rapid infrastructure expansion in developing countries is driving the demand for large volume of steel, and this will result in the significant consumption of industrial gases. Demand for cleaner fuels has also increased, especially from the transportation sector. This is likely to drive the demand for hydrogen in the coming years. Development of large-scale gasification plants to meet the need for alternate energy sources will also accelerate the growth of the global market for industrial gases.

Manufacturers are also developing air separation units close to the customer site to supply a large volume of industrial gases. On-site production of gases has witnessed a rise, especially for the gases that are hazardous to transport, for example, acetylene. Manufacturers are also focusing on using advanced technologies that can improve efficiency and safety in the process of production of industrial gases. Medical gases demand is also growing with the rise in medical services and new healthcare projects.

Persistence Market Research expects the global market for industrial gases to remain lucrative during 2017-2025. Towards the end of 2025, the global industrial gases market is likely to exceed US$ 100 Bn in revenue.

Oxygen to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025