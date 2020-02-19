Industrial Gas Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Industrial Gas Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Industrial Gas market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Industrial Gas market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Industrial gases are gaseous materials that are manufactured for use in Industry. The principal gases provided are nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene; although a huge variety of gases and mixtures are available in gas cylinders. T The industry producing these gases is known as the industrial gases industry, which is seen as also encompassing the supply of equipment and technology to produce and use the gases.

The global Industrial Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Industrial Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

Praxair

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

AirGas

Matheson tri-Gas

Cryotec Anlagenbau

Messer Group,

Linde Malaysia

Gulf Cryo

Air Water

Sol

Maxima Air Separation Center

Goyal MG Gases

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Packaged

Merchant

On-site

Segment by Application

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Oil and gas industry

Metal industry

