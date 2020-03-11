Industrial Gas Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2023

Industrial gases are gaseous materials that are manufactured for use in Industry. The principal gases provided are nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene; although a huge variety of gases and mixtures are available in gas cylinders.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry producing these gases is known as the industrial gases industry, which is seen as also encompassing the supply of equipment and technology to produce and use the gases.

The worldwide market for Industrial Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

Praxair

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

AirGas

Matheson tri-Gas

Cryotec Anlagenbau

Messer Group,

Linde Malaysia

Gulf Cryo

Air Water

Sol

Maxima Air Separation Center

Goyal MG Gases

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Packaged

Merchant

On-site

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Oil and gas industry

Metal industry

