Industrial Gas Generator 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Industrial Gas Generator Market 2019
In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.
Scope of the Report:
The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.
The consumption revenue of industrial gas generator grew by about 3.78% in 2015 to reach more than USD 1608 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies, including GE, Rolls-Royce, Himoinsa and so on.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ArcelorMittal
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Hebei Steel Group
Baosteel Group
POSCO
Shagang Group
Ansteel Group
Wuhan Steel Group
JFE Steel Corporation
Shougang Group
Tata Steel Group
Shandong Steel Group
Nucor Corporation
HYUNDAI Steel Company
United States Steel Corporation
Gerdau S.A.
Maanshan Steel
Tianjin Bohai Steel
ThyssenKrupp AG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
20 KW to 100 KW
101 KW to 500 KW
501 KW to 1 MW
1 MW to 2 MW
2 MW to 5 MW
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical Industry
Breeding Industry
Petroleum and Gas Industry
Mining Industry
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Gas Generator Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 20 KW to 100 KW
1.2.2 101 KW to 500 KW
1.2.3 501 KW to 1 MW
1.2.4 1 MW to 2 MW
1.2.5 2 MW to 5 MW
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Chemical Industry
1.3.2 Breeding Industry
1.3.3 Petroleum and Gas Industry
1.3.4 Mining Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ArcelorMittal
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 ArcelorMittal Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Hebei Steel Group
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Hebei Steel Group Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Baosteel Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Baosteel Group Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 POSCO
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 POSCO Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Shagang Group
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Shagang Group Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Ansteel Group
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Industrial Gas Generator Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Ansteel Group Industrial Gas Generator Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…..
