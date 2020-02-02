Industrial Gas Generator 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Industrial Gas Generator Market 2019

In this report, the generator discussed mainly stands for gas generator set for industrial applications, which includes three parts: gas engine, generator and control cabinet. It is a new type of green environmentally-friendly power instead of fuel oil and coal units. Gas Engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas or natural gas. Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electric energy.

Scope of the Report:

The need for an uninterrupted power supply during power outage caused by natural calamities or faults in electric networks has boosted the adoption of gas generators in the industrial sector.

The consumption revenue of industrial gas generator grew by about 3.78% in 2015 to reach more than USD 1608 million. The market is currently dominated by a handful of companies, including GE, Rolls-Royce, Himoinsa and so on.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hebei Steel Group

Baosteel Group

POSCO

Shagang Group

Ansteel Group

Wuhan Steel Group

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Tata Steel Group

Shandong Steel Group

Nucor Corporation

HYUNDAI Steel Company

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau S.A.

Maanshan Steel

Tianjin Bohai Steel

ThyssenKrupp AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

20 KW to 100 KW

101 KW to 500 KW

501 KW to 1 MW

1 MW to 2 MW

2 MW to 5 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemical Industry

Breeding Industry

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Mining Industry

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Gas Generator Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 20 KW to 100 KW

1.2.2 101 KW to 500 KW

1.2.3 501 KW to 1 MW

1.2.4 1 MW to 2 MW

1.2.5 2 MW to 5 MW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Chemical Industry

1.3.2 Breeding Industry

1.3.3 Petroleum and Gas Industry

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

