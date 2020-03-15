Industrial Filtration Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2023: 3M, Eaton, Alfa Laval, Freudenberg Group, Lenntech and Camfil

Market Research Future published a raw research report Global Industrial Filtration Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Industrial Filtration Market is expected to grow at 6.73% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Industrial Filtration Market Analysis

Industrial filtration is used to remove solids from fluids in industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and so on. They key advantages of using filters for industrial processes include asset and facility safety, improved product quality, and extended equipment life. Regulatory compliance in industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, among others has resulted in the growth of the industrial filtration market. Industrial filtration helps to improve reliability and safety of systems in various industrial processes.

The rising demand for industrial filtration is driven by stringent regulatory compliance and focus on safe working environment. For instance, food & beverage processors in US operate under stringent regulations formulated by The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Safe Quality Foods (SQF), 3-A Sanitary Standards, Inc. (3-A), and so on. Asia-Pacific market for industrial filtration is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the rising investments in manufacturing & process industries where filtration is required.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global industrial filtration market are Cummins Filtration (US), Pall Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Mann+Hummel (US), Donaldson (US), 3M (US), Eaton (Ireland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Parker Hannifin (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Lenntech (The Netherlands), and Camfil (Sweden).

Industry Segmentation

The industrial filtration market is segmented on the basis of type, media, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into liquid filters and air filters. Liquid filters segment dominated the industrial filtration market due to rising for filtration of drinking water and treatment of wastewater.

Based on media, the market is segmented as Fiber Glass, Activated Charcoal/Carbon, Fiber Paper, Metal, Nonwoven Fabrics, and Others.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global Industrial Filtration market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report, further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

