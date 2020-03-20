Industrial Filters Market 2019: With Top Key Player and Countries Data: Trends and Forecast 2024, Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Industrial Filters Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.40%.

Industrial Filters Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global industrial filters market are Valmet (Finland), 3M (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc (US), Nordic Air Filtration (Finland), Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark), Sefar AG (Switzerland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Sandler AG (Germany), American Fabric Filter Co (US), and ANDRITZ (Austria).

Get Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7822

Industrial Filters Market Regional Analysis:

The global market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the high demand for the product in food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and power generation industries. The fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in countries such as India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is expected to result in an increased demand for filtration of industrial waste, thereby fueling the demand for industrial filters.

The North American and European markets are expected to witness healthy growth due to large industrial base coupled with stringent regulations for environment protection by the US Environment Protection Agency and the European Union.

Industrial Filters Market Overview:

The global industrial filters market is expected to showcase significant growth during the review period owing to the extensive growth of the major end-use industries such as food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and power generation across the world. The growth of the global market is majorly driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization coupled with stringent regulations for emission and treatment of industrial waste. Additionally, the requirement of a safe working environment in industrial facilities as per the government norms is further expected to fuel the growth of the global industrial filters market

Industrial Filters Market Segmentation:

The global industrial filters market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.

By type, the global market is divided into air and liquid. The liquid filter segment accounted for a larger market share in 2018 due to the rising need for wastewater treatment, chemicals, filtration of drinking water, and filtration procedures. Liquid filters are used in the treatment of coolants and lubricants, oil, fuel, urea, food and beverages, blood plasma, and wastewater. The growth of the liquid filtration can be attributed to factors such as minimization of time consumed and avoiding expensive replacement of fouled membrane filters. On the other hand, the air filtration segment is projected to grow on account of degrading air quality and global warming, which have resulted in the imposition of strict emission regulations on industries to reduce the pollutants released in the air.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and others. Among these, the food & beverage segment held the largest market share and is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry for industrial filters. This is due to the high demand for water filtration in this industry, required for washing, beverage production, and processing purposes due to increased food safety concerns and growing population.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary 2 Scope Of The Report 3 Market Research Methodology 4 Market Landscape 5 Market Dynamics Of Global Industrial Filters Market Global Industrial Filters Market, By Type Global Industrial Filters Market, By End-Use Industry Global Industrial Filters Market, By Region Company Landscape Company Profiles Conclusion

LIST OF TABLES:

Table 1 Global Industrial Filters Market: By Region, 2017−2024

Table 2 North America: Industrial Filters Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 3 Europe: Industrial Filters Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Industrial Filters Market. By Country, 2017−2024

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Industrial Filters Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 6 Latin America: Industrial Filters Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 7 Global Industrial Filters Type Market, By Regions, 2017−2024

Table 8 North America: Industrial Filters Type Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 9 Europe: Industrial Filters Type Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 10 Asia-Pacific: Industrial Filters Type Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 11 Middle East & Africa: Industrial Filters Type Market, By Country, 2017−2024

Table 12 Latin America: Industrial Filters Type Market, By Country, 2017−2024

LIST OF FIGURES:

FIGURE 1 Global Industrial Filters Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Research Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Industrial Filters Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Industrial Filters Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Industrial Filters Market In 2017, By Country

FIGURE 6 Global Industrial Filters Market, 2017−2024,

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-filters-market-7822

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]