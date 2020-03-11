Industrial Ethernet Switches Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2023

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Industrial Ethernet Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
IES suppliers face numerous strategic choices given the performance, integration, and competitive profiles of the new initiatives, coupled with ongoing segmentation of the market into distinct sectors – each with its own requirements and standards.
The worldwide market for Industrial Ethernet Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Cisco
Juniper
Alcatel-Lucent
HP
Aruba
Polycom
Avaya
Microsoft
Check Point
IBM
Brocade
Siemens
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Managed
Lightly Managed
Unmanaged
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Building Automation
Chemical Electric Power Generation
Food & Beverage
Intelligent Transportation
Machinery Manufacturing
Mining & Metals
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceutical & Biotech
